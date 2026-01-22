Orient Electric's Q3 Earnings: Profit Dips Amid Revenue Growth

Orient Electric Ltd announced a 4.37% drop in net profit for the December quarter of fiscal year 2026, bringing it to Rs 25.98 crore. This decrease comes despite a robust 11% rise in the company's revenue, which reached Rs 906.45 crore during the same period.

The revenue surge was primarily driven by a 12.6% increase in Electrical Consumer Durables, totaling Rs 646.72 crore, while the Lighting & Switchgear segment rose by 7.1% to Rs 259.73 crore. Overall expenses of the company climbed 10.55%, reaching Rs 864.42 crore for the quarter.

In a parallel development, Orient Electric's board approved an Interim Dividend of 75%, which translates to Rs 0.75 per equity share. The company's shares showed resilience by closing at Rs 170.50 on the BSE, reflecting a 6.86% gain from the previous session.