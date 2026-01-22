Left Menu

Orient Electric's Q3 Earnings: Profit Dips Amid Revenue Growth

Orient Electric Ltd reported a 4.37% decline in profit to Rs 25.98 crore for Q3 FY26, despite an 11% revenue increase to Rs 906.45 crore. The board approved an Interim Dividend of 75%, and shares traded up 6.86% on the BSE, reflecting market optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:47 IST
Orient Electric's Q3 Earnings: Profit Dips Amid Revenue Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Orient Electric Ltd announced a 4.37% drop in net profit for the December quarter of fiscal year 2026, bringing it to Rs 25.98 crore. This decrease comes despite a robust 11% rise in the company's revenue, which reached Rs 906.45 crore during the same period.

The revenue surge was primarily driven by a 12.6% increase in Electrical Consumer Durables, totaling Rs 646.72 crore, while the Lighting & Switchgear segment rose by 7.1% to Rs 259.73 crore. Overall expenses of the company climbed 10.55%, reaching Rs 864.42 crore for the quarter.

In a parallel development, Orient Electric's board approved an Interim Dividend of 75%, which translates to Rs 0.75 per equity share. The company's shares showed resilience by closing at Rs 170.50 on the BSE, reflecting a 6.86% gain from the previous session.

TRENDING

1
Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

 India
2
Sterling Gains as UK Economic Data Fuels Bank of England Rate Speculations

Sterling Gains as UK Economic Data Fuels Bank of England Rate Speculations

 Global
3
Construction Mishap: Arrests Made in Noida Trench Tragedy

Construction Mishap: Arrests Made in Noida Trench Tragedy

 India
4
Reviving the 'Golden Era': China and UK's Renewed Focus on Economic Cooperation

Reviving the 'Golden Era': China and UK's Renewed Focus on Economic Cooperat...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026