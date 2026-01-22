Karnataka's Investment Surge: RPSG Group and Global Collaborations

The RPSG Group is set to inject Rs 10,500 crore into Karnataka's Vijayapura and Ballari districts over the next three years, according to Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Patil emphasized that the state government would provide necessary support to facilitate these investments.

Highlighting Karnataka's growing appeal as an industrial and renewable energy hub, Patil disclosed that the InoxGFL Group is expanding its operations, while the Ramky Group is eyeing the establishment of Common Effluent Treatment Plants in the state. Discussions for the creation of a Pharma Park are also underway, alongside Tech Mahindra's interest in Tier-2 city investments.

Efforts to foster international collaborations have seen talks with Singaporean authorities about a 'Singapore Park' in Karnataka and potential partnerships in biotechnology and aerospace. Additionally, the state aims to strengthen ties with Switzerland, marking its commitment with a memorandum of understanding with Swiss Chambers India.

