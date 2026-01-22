Uniting Telugu States: Leaders Forge Path to Collaborative Growth
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh discussed the potential growth of the Telugu states at the World Economic Forum summit. They emphasized cooperation, highlighting education and IT sector progress. Reddy showcased Telangana's initiatives, including ITI modernization and temple infrastructure development.
In a bid to accelerate regional growth, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh advocated for cooperative development between their states during a meeting at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos.
The dialogue saw Lokesh presenting educational and IT sector advancements in Andhra Pradesh, while Reddy outlined Telangana's infrastructure projects and welfare schemes. Both leaders shared a mutual vision of fostering competition in attracting investments to set a benchmark nationwide.
Highlighting Telangana's progress, Reddy mentioned the upgrade of ITIs with the Tata Group's support and major modernisation at the Medaram temple. He extended an invitation to Lokesh for further collaboration and a visit to these sites.
