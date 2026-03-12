Colombia and Venezuela Reignite Energy Cooperation

Colombia and Venezuela are set to revive energy ties by fixing a section of a mutual pipeline that has fallen into disrepair. This move was announced by Colombia's energy ministry on Wednesday, emphasizing the partnership's strategic importance.

The agreement emerged from a recent dialogue involving Colombian energy and environment officials alongside representatives from Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA. Such collaboration is seen as a positive step given the past tensions between the two nations.

The restoration of the pipeline is expected to enhance energy exchange and bolster diplomatic relations, which have been strained in recent years. Both parties aim for improved reliability in energy transport and economic benefits.

