IndiGo's Turbulent Quarter: Operational Hurdles and Financial Strain

IndiGo, India's largest airline, experienced a turbulent December quarter, with net profits plunging 78% to Rs 549.1 crore. The drop is attributed primarily to massive flight disruptions and new labor laws taking a toll.

Flight operations faced significant hurdles from December 3-5, leading to numerous cancellations and delays, affecting over 3 lakh passengers. The airline was fined Rs 22.2 crore for these lapses.

Despite the difficulties, IndiGo recorded a total income of Rs 24,540.6 crore for the quarter, with plans to expand capacity by 10% in the coming months on international routes.

