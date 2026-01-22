IndiGo's Turbulent Quarter: Operational Hurdles and Financial Strain
IndiGo, India's largest airline, reported a substantial 78% drop in net profits for the December quarter, majorly due to flight disruptions and the implementation of new labor laws. The operational challenges included massive flight delays and cancellations, incurring significant financial losses and regulatory fines.
IndiGo, India's largest airline, experienced a turbulent December quarter, with net profits plunging 78% to Rs 549.1 crore. The drop is attributed primarily to massive flight disruptions and new labor laws taking a toll.
Flight operations faced significant hurdles from December 3-5, leading to numerous cancellations and delays, affecting over 3 lakh passengers. The airline was fined Rs 22.2 crore for these lapses.
Despite the difficulties, IndiGo recorded a total income of Rs 24,540.6 crore for the quarter, with plans to expand capacity by 10% in the coming months on international routes.
