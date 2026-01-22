Apollo's AI Revolution: Transforming Healthcare with Technology

At the forefront of healthcare innovation, Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, asserts that artificial intelligence is set to revolutionize the medical field by boosting efficiency and broadening access. 'AI must happen,' Reddy stated firmly at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Reddy elaborated on AI's transformative potential, noting its ability to accelerate diagnosis and reduce the workload for medical staff. 'It removes mundane tasks for nurses and doctors and helps us leverage our intellectual property,' she emphasized, advocating for the integration of AI into all systems.

Discussing telemedicine, Reddy boasts of its success in states like Andhra Pradesh, envisioning expanded outreach to rural communities. On the financial front, she observed a robust investment climate in India's healthcare sector. Apollo plans to expand by adding 3,000 new beds within three years, confident in the burgeoning market demand.

Reddy pointed out favorable government policies supporting growth, like the allowance of 100% FDI in insurance and initiatives to keep insurance affordable. She stressed the importance of obtaining insurance and focusing on preventive healthcare to secure future well-being.