Schneider Electric Bolsters Telangana Presence with Major Investment

Schneider Electric India has announced a substantial investment of Rs 623 crore to expand two of its existing facilities in Telangana. This expansion is aimed at boosting the manufacturing capacity for vital electrical safety products like air circuit breakers and contactors, as confirmed by reliable sources on Thursday.

The announcement follows a meeting between the Telangana Rising delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and Deepak Sharma, CEO of Schneider Electric India, at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Key topics of discussion included energy transition, grid modernization, and digital power management for industrial and urban infrastructure, according to a press release.

In the same forum, Telangana's IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy engaged with Nadir Godrej of Godrej Industries, focusing on potential AI applications in agriculture and future infrastructure projects in Bharat Future City.