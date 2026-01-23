Tragic Explosion at Chhattisgarh Steel Plant: Bihar Stands in Solidarity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his profound sorrow over the death of migrant workers from the state in a tragic explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar. Kumar has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each deceased worker.

The accident claimed the lives of six workers and left five others with burn injuries. In addition to compensating the families of the deceased, the CM has allocated Rs 50,000 to each injured laborer who hails from Bihar.

Kumar has instructed the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to liaise with Chhattisgarh officials to ensure the bodies of the deceased are returned to their native villages, and to oversee the medical treatment of the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)