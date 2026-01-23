Tragic Explosion at Chhattisgarh Steel Plant: Bihar Stands in Solidarity
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences for the migrant workers from Bihar who lost their lives in a steel plant explosion in Chhattisgarh. He announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his profound sorrow over the death of migrant workers from the state in a tragic explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar. Kumar has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each deceased worker.
The accident claimed the lives of six workers and left five others with burn injuries. In addition to compensating the families of the deceased, the CM has allocated Rs 50,000 to each injured laborer who hails from Bihar.
Kumar has instructed the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to liaise with Chhattisgarh officials to ensure the bodies of the deceased are returned to their native villages, and to oversee the medical treatment of the injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
9Pay's Strategic Leap: Bridging Indian Digital Payments with Vietnam's Tourism Boom
EbixCash's Buyforex Lands PSP Approval in GIFT IFSC: A Milestone for Global Payments
PhonePe's Monumental IPO: A Leap Forward for India's Digital Payments Landscape
Razorpay Secures Offline Payment Aggregator Licence from RBI
A Stirring Day in Siwan: Nitish Kumar's Impassioned Appeal to Women