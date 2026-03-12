Court Upholds Ruling on New York Hudson Tunnel Payments

A U.S. appeals court ruled against the Trump administration's effort to overturn an order mandating payments for the $16 billion New York Hudson Tunnel. The decision keeps the project funded and on track.

The three-judge panel of the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stated that lifting the lower-court temporary restraining order could result in construction halts, leading to significant safety risks and additional costs for state responsibility.

This ruling stresses the importance of continuous funding to prevent sites from becoming inactive, which could pose injury risks and require states to safeguard against potential deterioration.