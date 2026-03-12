Left Menu

Court Upholds Ruling on New York Hudson Tunnel Payments

A U.S. appeals court has dismissed the Trump administration's attempt to overturn a ruling requiring it to fund the $16 billion New York Hudson Tunnel project. The court emphasized the potential risks of suspending payments, highlighting the consequences for tunnel site safety and state responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 01:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 01:27 IST
Court Upholds Ruling on New York Hudson Tunnel Payments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. appeals court ruled against the Trump administration's effort to overturn an order mandating payments for the $16 billion New York Hudson Tunnel. The decision keeps the project funded and on track.

The three-judge panel of the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stated that lifting the lower-court temporary restraining order could result in construction halts, leading to significant safety risks and additional costs for state responsibility.

This ruling stresses the importance of continuous funding to prevent sites from becoming inactive, which could pose injury risks and require states to safeguard against potential deterioration.

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026