Left Menu

Cashfree Payments Unveils 'One of Your Kind' Campaign Celebrating Unique Business Journeys

Cashfree Payments, a leading payments platform in India, launches 'One of Your Kind' campaign, highlighting the unique journeys of businesses it supports. The campaign emphasizes payments as adaptable to individual business needs, shifting focus from uniformity to tailored solutions, featuring partners like BigBasket and Redbus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:47 IST
Cashfree Payments Unveils 'One of Your Kind' Campaign Celebrating Unique Business Journeys

Cashfree Payments, a prominent player in India's fintech landscape, has launched a new brand campaign titled 'One of Your Kind'. This initiative aims to celebrate the unique journeys of businesses that the platform supports. Traditionally, B2B fintech advertising has treated businesses as similar entities needing solutions to friction points. However, this campaign shifts the focus to the distinctive challenges each business faces.

The narrative highlights the role of Cashfree Payments' infrastructure in supporting e-commerce, travel, F&B, and SaaS sectors, among others. The film associated with the campaign eschews corporate gloss for the genuine growth stories of Cashfree's partners, including notable names like BigBasket and Redbus. These stories are told through a mixed-media documentary style that emphasizes real environments and candid moments.

Aditi Olemann, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Cashfree Payments, underscored the importance of tailoring payment solutions to the individual needs of businesses, saying the campaign is a recognition of the unique contributions each company makes. The film demonstrates how Cashfree Payments adapts its advanced infrastructure to the specific requirements of diverse industries, aiming to drive success not as a uniform service, but as a backbone shaped by the businesses it serves.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026