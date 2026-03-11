Left Menu

Farmers Urged to Update Details for Timely PM-KISAN Payment

The Centre has asked farmers to update their details on the PM-KISAN portal and complete e-KYC to ensure the timely release of the 22nd instalment. Prime Minister Modi will transfer Rs 18,640 crore to 9.32 crore farmers on March 13 via Direct Benefit Transfer. The government has introduced measures for easy compliance and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has urged farmers to promptly verify their details on the PM-KISAN portal and complete e-KYC processes ahead of the upcoming financial disbursement.

On March 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer Rs 18,640 crore to 9.32 crore registered farming families as part of the scheme's 22nd instalment.

Enhanced digital tools and support, including a face authentication app and AI-based chatbot, have been introduced to streamline verification and support, ensuring eligible farmers receive the Rs 6,000-a-year benefit without delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

