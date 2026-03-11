Farmers Urged to Update Details for Timely PM-KISAN Payment

The Indian government has urged farmers to promptly verify their details on the PM-KISAN portal and complete e-KYC processes ahead of the upcoming financial disbursement.

On March 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer Rs 18,640 crore to 9.32 crore registered farming families as part of the scheme's 22nd instalment.

Enhanced digital tools and support, including a face authentication app and AI-based chatbot, have been introduced to streamline verification and support, ensuring eligible farmers receive the Rs 6,000-a-year benefit without delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)