Snowfall Grounds Flights in Kashmir: Safety First

Flight operations were suspended at Srinagar airport due to continuous snowfall causing operational area blockages. Officials emphasized passenger safety and recommended contacting airlines for updates. Most of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall, including Srinagar's first of the season. Weather conditions were expected to persist until Friday evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:59 IST
Flight operations came to a halt at Srinagar airport on Friday as relentless snowfall blanketed operational areas, officials confirmed.

With snow continuing to fall and adverse weather conditions expected throughout the day, the decision was made in the interest of passenger safety.

Travelers were urged to consult their respective airlines for the latest updates and re-accommodation options. Kashmir, including Srinagar, witnessed fresh snowfall overnight - marking the season's first. The meteorological department predicted this weather pattern would extend into the evening.

