Snowfall Grounds Flights in Kashmir: Safety First

Flight operations came to a halt at Srinagar airport on Friday as relentless snowfall blanketed operational areas, officials confirmed.

With snow continuing to fall and adverse weather conditions expected throughout the day, the decision was made in the interest of passenger safety.

Travelers were urged to consult their respective airlines for the latest updates and re-accommodation options. Kashmir, including Srinagar, witnessed fresh snowfall overnight - marking the season's first. The meteorological department predicted this weather pattern would extend into the evening.