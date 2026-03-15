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Rescue Operation in Kishtwar: Snowfall Strands Over 30 Vehicles

A moderate snowfall in Kishtwar's Sinthan and Margan tops led to over 30 vehicles being stranded, triggering a rescue mission by police and civil administration. Snow clearance teams are working to ensure passenger safety and road accessibility as the weather remains challenging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:56 IST
Rescue Operation in Kishtwar: Snowfall Strands Over 30 Vehicles
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A sudden and moderate snowfall in Jammu's Kishtwar district caused over 30 light motor vehicles to become stranded on Sinthan top and Margan top, officials reported. The incident prompted an immediate rescue operation involving the police and civil administration.

These vehicles were stuck due to fresh snow accumulation and slippery conditions at these high-altitude passes, leading to significant disruptions in traffic between Kishtwar and south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Rescue teams, equipped with snow clearance machines, responded swiftly to the scene from both Kishtwar and Anantnag to assist the stranded passengers.

Authorities have cautioned residents to avoid traveling along the Sinthan-Margan route until weather conditions improve and roads are deemed safe. Meanwhile, fresh snowfall also impacted the Mughal road, affecting connectivity between Poonch, Rajouri, and south Kashmir's Shopian district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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