Tragic Collision: E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Lives in Balrampur

A tragic accident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district when an e-rickshaw collided with another vehicle, leaving two dead and three others seriously injured. The incident, reported by police on Friday, took place late Thursday night on the Gaura-Jaitapur road.

Among the victims were Bhabhuti Chauhan and Kanchan Chauhan, who were declared dead upon arrival at the community health center. The crash also critically injured Bhanmati, Urmila, and Barkat Ali.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey, the three critically injured individuals have been referred to the district hospital for further medical care. The authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)