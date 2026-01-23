Left Menu

Tragic Collision: E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Lives in Balrampur

An e-rickshaw accident in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, led to two deaths and three critical injuries. The collision occurred on Gaura-Jaitapur road. The deceased were identified as Bhabhuti and Kanchan Chauhan. The critically injured were transferred to a district hospital for further treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:26 IST
A tragic accident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district when an e-rickshaw collided with another vehicle, leaving two dead and three others seriously injured. The incident, reported by police on Friday, took place late Thursday night on the Gaura-Jaitapur road.

Among the victims were Bhabhuti Chauhan and Kanchan Chauhan, who were declared dead upon arrival at the community health center. The crash also critically injured Bhanmati, Urmila, and Barkat Ali.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey, the three critically injured individuals have been referred to the district hospital for further medical care. The authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

