Uttar Pradesh Mandates Registration for Ride-Hailing Services
The Uttar Pradesh government has mandated state registration for app-based ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber. The new rule, requiring medical tests and police verifications for drivers, aims to enhance passenger safety and is expected to become effective after official notification.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government announced a crucial move to enhance passenger safety and convenience by mandating state registration for app-based ride-hailing services such as Ola and Uber. This significant decision was made during a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
According to state transport minister Dayashankar Singh, the decision involves adopting the amended rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, effective from July 1, 2025. Prior to this, Ola and Uber operated without regulatory oversight, but they now must register, submit applications, and pay relevant fees. Drivers will undergo mandatory medical examinations, police verification, and fitness checks, ensuring a higher degree of safety.
The implementation of these rules will commence following an official notification. The necessary application fee is set at Rs 25,000, with companies operating a fleet of 50-100 or more vehicles required to pay a licence fee of Rs 5 lakh, renewable every five years at Rs 5,000. Additionally, an app will be developed to provide public access to comprehensive information about drivers and other relevant details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mystery Surrounds Death of Delhi YouTuber and Trader Found in Vacant Plot
Viral YouTuber's Tragic 'Last Ride': The Story of Anurag Dobhal's Car Crash
Uber's Woman-to-Woman Feature Sparks Debate Amid Safety Concerns
Tragic Collision: YouTuber Anurag Dobhal's Near-Fatal Accident
Unity in Diversity: Yogi Adityanath's Strategic Assembly for BJP's Next Big Leap