Uttar Pradesh Mandates Registration for Ride-Hailing Services

The Uttar Pradesh government announced a crucial move to enhance passenger safety and convenience by mandating state registration for app-based ride-hailing services such as Ola and Uber. This significant decision was made during a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to state transport minister Dayashankar Singh, the decision involves adopting the amended rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, effective from July 1, 2025. Prior to this, Ola and Uber operated without regulatory oversight, but they now must register, submit applications, and pay relevant fees. Drivers will undergo mandatory medical examinations, police verification, and fitness checks, ensuring a higher degree of safety.

The implementation of these rules will commence following an official notification. The necessary application fee is set at Rs 25,000, with companies operating a fleet of 50-100 or more vehicles required to pay a licence fee of Rs 5 lakh, renewable every five years at Rs 5,000. Additionally, an app will be developed to provide public access to comprehensive information about drivers and other relevant details.

(With inputs from agencies.)