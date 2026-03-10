Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Mandates Registration for Ride-Hailing Services

The Uttar Pradesh government has mandated state registration for app-based ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber. The new rule, requiring medical tests and police verifications for drivers, aims to enhance passenger safety and is expected to become effective after official notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Mandates Registration for Ride-Hailing Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government announced a crucial move to enhance passenger safety and convenience by mandating state registration for app-based ride-hailing services such as Ola and Uber. This significant decision was made during a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to state transport minister Dayashankar Singh, the decision involves adopting the amended rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, effective from July 1, 2025. Prior to this, Ola and Uber operated without regulatory oversight, but they now must register, submit applications, and pay relevant fees. Drivers will undergo mandatory medical examinations, police verification, and fitness checks, ensuring a higher degree of safety.

The implementation of these rules will commence following an official notification. The necessary application fee is set at Rs 25,000, with companies operating a fleet of 50-100 or more vehicles required to pay a licence fee of Rs 5 lakh, renewable every five years at Rs 5,000. Additionally, an app will be developed to provide public access to comprehensive information about drivers and other relevant details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

 Global
3
Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

 United States
4
Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026