Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban on Bike Taxis: A New Era for Transportation

The Karnataka High Court has lifted the ban on bike taxis, allowing services to resume across the state. This decision reverses a previous ruling by a single-bench judge, which had prohibited the use of bike taxis.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy commented that he had not received the order's copy yet but acknowledged that the division bench has quashed the earlier ruling.

Uber responded positively to the decision, noting that bike taxis are essential for urban mobility, providing an affordable solution and supporting livelihoods for many drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)