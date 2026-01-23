Fatal Rail Fracture: Prelude to Spain's Train Tragedy

In a tragic incident, a train derailment in southern Spain has resulted in the loss of 45 lives, marking one of the deadliest train accidents in Europe. The incident, which occurred on a Sunday in Adamuz, Cordoba province, involved a collision between a train from the private consortium Iryo and a state-owned Renfe high-speed train.

A preliminary report by the rail accident investigating body CIAF suggests that a rail fracture existed before the Iryo train's passage. This preliminary finding, posted on CIAF's website, raises the possibility that the fracture led to the derailment and subsequent collision.

The investigation is still ongoing, aiming to confirm the initial hypothesis that the rail fracture was present before the Iryo train's ill-fated journey, contributing to the catastrophe that shocked the nation and the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)