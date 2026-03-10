GHMC's Quirky Campaign Boosts Awareness on Tax Settlement

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) promotional campaign to increase awareness about the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for property tax arrears is resonating with citizens citywide. The initiative, featuring innovative videos and audio messages, is gaining traction on social media and digital platforms, ensuring widespread message dissemination.

A cricket-themed video stands out in the campaign, creatively underscoring the importance of clearing back taxes under the OTS scheme. Furthermore, GHMC is emphasizing the transparency and convenience of online payments, offering residents the option to pay through the official portal, the MyGHMC/MyCURE app, MeeSeva centers, or GHMC Citizen Service Centres.

Property owners have until March 31 to clear their arrears with a 90% interest waiver. GHMC officials are urging residents to seize this opportunity, with awareness drives intensified via FM radio, bus shelter ads, and more. GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan appeals for timely compliance, reinforcing the impact of these payments on city development.

(With inputs from agencies.)