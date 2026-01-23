Left Menu

US Tariffs Threaten India's Textile Exports

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has urged government intervention to address the impact of US tariffs on India's textile exports. The tariffs threaten production cuts, factory closures, and job losses in a sector heavily reliant on US markets. AEPC recommends concluding the India-US trade treaty swiftly.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) is calling for immediate government intervention in response to the US imposing a 50 percent tariff on Indian textiles, which could lead to production cuts and factory closures.

AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel, in a letter to Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, emphasized the urgent need to resolve India-US tariff issues to protect the country's textile exports. The US accounts for around 70 percent of exports for many large Indian textile firms.

The council has warned that the added tariffs are causing significant disruption, leading to order halts, job losses, and market share erosion, while urging for the speedy conclusion of the India-US trade treaty to safeguard this strategic export sector.

