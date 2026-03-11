Left Menu

India's Triumph: CM Fadnavis Hosts World Cup Heroes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube at his residence, lauding their achievement. India celebrated its victory with historic milestones, while BCCI announced a significant cash reward for the team following their triumphant 2026 campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:36 IST
India's Triumph: CM Fadnavis Hosts World Cup Heroes
Amruta Fadnavis with Surykaumar Yadav (L) and Shivam Dube (R) (Photo/X@fadnavis_amruta). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta extended a warm welcome to T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and celebrated all-rounder Shivam Dube at their residence in Mumbai, marking India's recent cricket triumph. Amruta Fadnavis expressed pride and joy, underscoring the impact of this achievement across the nation.

Suryakumar Yadav led the Indian contingent to victory in the tournament, earning accolades for his impressive performance, while Shivam Dube's powerful batting played a key role in retaining the title. Chief Minister Fadnavis commended the two sports icons for their formidable contributions and congratulated the team for bringing global glory to India.

India's commanding 96-run win over New Zealand set unprecedented records, becoming the first to secure three T20 World Cup titles, including consecutive wins in 2024 and 2026, and the first to claim the championship on home soil. The BCCI proudly announced a generous cash reward of Rs 131 crore to honor the team's success in this historic campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026