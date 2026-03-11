India's Triumph: CM Fadnavis Hosts World Cup Heroes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta extended a warm welcome to T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and celebrated all-rounder Shivam Dube at their residence in Mumbai, marking India's recent cricket triumph. Amruta Fadnavis expressed pride and joy, underscoring the impact of this achievement across the nation.

Suryakumar Yadav led the Indian contingent to victory in the tournament, earning accolades for his impressive performance, while Shivam Dube's powerful batting played a key role in retaining the title. Chief Minister Fadnavis commended the two sports icons for their formidable contributions and congratulated the team for bringing global glory to India.

India's commanding 96-run win over New Zealand set unprecedented records, becoming the first to secure three T20 World Cup titles, including consecutive wins in 2024 and 2026, and the first to claim the championship on home soil. The BCCI proudly announced a generous cash reward of Rs 131 crore to honor the team's success in this historic campaign.

