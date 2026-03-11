Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Tops National Rankings in Women's Welfare Initiative

Chhattisgarh has achieved the top position among larger states in the February 2026 national rankings for women's health and empowerment under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. The state recorded high enrollment, approval, and grievance redressal rates, reflecting effective implementation and commitment to maternal welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:37 IST
Chhattisgarh Tops National Rankings in Women's Welfare Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh has emerged as the frontrunner among larger states in the February 2026 national rankings under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, according to a state announcement on Wednesday. This achievement marks a significant step forward in women's health, nutrition, and empowerment within the state.

With an impressive 93.37% enrollment and an approval rate of 83.87%, Chhattisgarh has demonstrated efficient rollout of the scheme. The state's timely grievance redressal rate stands at 93.95%, with only 4.96% pending grievances, showcasing robust monitoring and service delivery.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the coordinated efforts of officials and field staff, emphasizing the state's commitment to maternal welfare. Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Rajwade highlighted the state's progress as a model for others, underscoring the effective deployment of resources in maternal healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026