Chhattisgarh Tops National Rankings in Women's Welfare Initiative

Chhattisgarh has emerged as the frontrunner among larger states in the February 2026 national rankings under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, according to a state announcement on Wednesday. This achievement marks a significant step forward in women's health, nutrition, and empowerment within the state.

With an impressive 93.37% enrollment and an approval rate of 83.87%, Chhattisgarh has demonstrated efficient rollout of the scheme. The state's timely grievance redressal rate stands at 93.95%, with only 4.96% pending grievances, showcasing robust monitoring and service delivery.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the coordinated efforts of officials and field staff, emphasizing the state's commitment to maternal welfare. Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Rajwade highlighted the state's progress as a model for others, underscoring the effective deployment of resources in maternal healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)