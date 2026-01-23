Modi Government Fuels Northeast Growth with Massive Investment
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that the Modi government has invested Rs 6.50 lakh crore in the Northeast over the past decade. The funds have aimed to transform Tripura into a Southeast Asian gateway, fueling significant growth and improved connectivity in the state.
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Friday that the Narendra Modi government has injected an impressive Rs 6.50 lakh crore into the Northeast over the last decade, marking a significant development milestone.
Speaking at an event in Agartala, Scindia unveiled new projects worth Rs 220 crore under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). He emphasized the government's commitment by channeling 10 percent of every ministry's budget exclusively to the region.
The minister noted Tripura's exceptional growth trajectory, highlighting its annual growth rate soaring from 3-4 percent to 10.50 to 11 percent, outpacing the national average. He also pointed to enhanced connectivity, with national highway expansion and doubled flight services, reinforcing Tripura's strategic position as the gateway to Southeast Asia.
