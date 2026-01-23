Left Menu

Modi Government Fuels Northeast Growth with Massive Investment

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that the Modi government has invested Rs 6.50 lakh crore in the Northeast over the past decade. The funds have aimed to transform Tripura into a Southeast Asian gateway, fueling significant growth and improved connectivity in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:15 IST
Modi Government Fuels Northeast Growth with Massive Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Friday that the Narendra Modi government has injected an impressive Rs 6.50 lakh crore into the Northeast over the last decade, marking a significant development milestone.

Speaking at an event in Agartala, Scindia unveiled new projects worth Rs 220 crore under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). He emphasized the government's commitment by channeling 10 percent of every ministry's budget exclusively to the region.

The minister noted Tripura's exceptional growth trajectory, highlighting its annual growth rate soaring from 3-4 percent to 10.50 to 11 percent, outpacing the national average. He also pointed to enhanced connectivity, with national highway expansion and doubled flight services, reinforcing Tripura's strategic position as the gateway to Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Dominates Davos Amid Policy Debates and Global Tensions

Trump Dominates Davos Amid Policy Debates and Global Tensions

 Switzerland
2
Tharoor's Discontent: Sidelines and Strategy

Tharoor's Discontent: Sidelines and Strategy

 India
3
MBA Student's Incorrect Turn Leads to Collision on Golf Course Road

MBA Student's Incorrect Turn Leads to Collision on Golf Course Road

 India
4
Blaze in Ghaseda: School Holiday Prevents Tragedy

Blaze in Ghaseda: School Holiday Prevents Tragedy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026