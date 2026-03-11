Temasek Holdings Boosts Investment in India's Fitness Sector
Temasek Holdings is set to acquire a stake in Curefit Healthcare to bolster the company's fitness sector offerings in India. The acquisition through affiliate MacRitchie Investments aims to support Curefit's expansion. The CCI has approved the move, recognizing its role in promoting fair competition.
- Country:
- India
Fair trade regulator CCI has sanctioned the acquisition of a stake in India's Curefit Healthcare by MacRitchie Investments, a subsidiary of Singapore-based Temasek Holdings. This investment seeks to enhance Curefit's capital capabilities within the fitness industry, aiding in the company's potential growth.
Curefit Healthcare, the parent entity of the Curefit Group, is actively involved in fitness program sales, as well as the operation and franchising of fitness centers across India. The acquisition aligns with Curefit's strategic goals to fortify its position within the country's burgeoning fitness market.
In parallel, the CCI has also approved Cube V's acquisition of road asset businesses from DYIPL, DVIPL, DGIPL, and DTEHPL, ensuring adherence to fair business practices while supporting infrastructure development in India's road sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Shrimp Exports Face Rejections Over Antibiotics: A Call for Strict Compliance
India's Strategic Leap: The Rise of Small Modular Reactors
Phuket Airport Resumes Operations After Air India Express Mishap
India Targets $200 Billion Export Boost in Textile Market Through FTAs
India Eases FDI Norms: Boosting Economic Ties and Technological Growth