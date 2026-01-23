Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Paves Way for MSME Growth with Discounted Land Rates

Uttar Pradesh revealed plans for new MSME initiatives offering discounted land parcels in 14 districts to boost economic growth. Minister Rakesh Sachan announced rates and rebates, aiming to grow industry presence statewide. Industrial parks will be established, integrating key offices to support the 'Developed India' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh Paves Way for MSME Growth with Discounted Land Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a strategic initiative to strengthen the MSME sector by identifying land parcels across 14 districts, as announced by MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan on Friday.

Addressing the audience at the launch of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Expo (UPITEX) 2026, Sachan detailed the land allocation strategy, highlighting a concessional rate of Rs 2,500 per square metre, with additional rebates for industries in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Developed India' vision and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's aim for a USD 1 trillion state economy. The initiative will see the establishment of industrial parks and government bank-supported financing for entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Triple Arrest in Rs 8 Crore Heist Unveils Agra's Intricate Crime Web

Triple Arrest in Rs 8 Crore Heist Unveils Agra's Intricate Crime Web

 India
2
EC Mandates Swift Action Amidst SIR Hearing Turmoil in West Bengal

EC Mandates Swift Action Amidst SIR Hearing Turmoil in West Bengal

 India
3
Chelsea Fined for Bottle-Throwing Incident

Chelsea Fined for Bottle-Throwing Incident

 Global
4
Michigan Sues Big Oil for Renewables Standoff

Michigan Sues Big Oil for Renewables Standoff

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026