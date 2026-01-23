Uttar Pradesh Paves Way for MSME Growth with Discounted Land Rates

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a strategic initiative to strengthen the MSME sector by identifying land parcels across 14 districts, as announced by MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan on Friday.

Addressing the audience at the launch of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Expo (UPITEX) 2026, Sachan detailed the land allocation strategy, highlighting a concessional rate of Rs 2,500 per square metre, with additional rebates for industries in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Developed India' vision and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's aim for a USD 1 trillion state economy. The initiative will see the establishment of industrial parks and government bank-supported financing for entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)