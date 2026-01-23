Uttar Pradesh Paves Way for MSME Growth with Discounted Land Rates
Uttar Pradesh revealed plans for new MSME initiatives offering discounted land parcels in 14 districts to boost economic growth. Minister Rakesh Sachan announced rates and rebates, aiming to grow industry presence statewide. Industrial parks will be established, integrating key offices to support the 'Developed India' vision.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a strategic initiative to strengthen the MSME sector by identifying land parcels across 14 districts, as announced by MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan on Friday.
Addressing the audience at the launch of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Expo (UPITEX) 2026, Sachan detailed the land allocation strategy, highlighting a concessional rate of Rs 2,500 per square metre, with additional rebates for industries in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand.
The initiative is part of a broader effort to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Developed India' vision and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's aim for a USD 1 trillion state economy. The initiative will see the establishment of industrial parks and government bank-supported financing for entrepreneurs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vietnam's Leader To Lam's Vision for Historic Economic Growth
Vietnam Sets Ambitious Economic Growth Target
Andhra Pradesh Implements Major Loan Rescheduling to Boost Economic Growth
Rising Consumer Spending Fuels Economic Growth Despite Labor Market Stagnation
China's Economic Growth Target: A Closer Look