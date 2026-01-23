Air India's New Dreamliner: Awaiting FAA Green Light

Air India's new Boeing 787-9 aircraft will operate with certain restrictions due to pending approvals from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerning the sliding privacy doors in business class and 18 specific economy seats, according to industry sources.

The Dreamliner, the first custom-made aircraft to join Air India's fleet under Tata Group ownership since January 2022, is set for commercial flights between Mumbai and Frankfurt starting February 1. Out of its 296 seats, 18 economy class seats cannot be used until FAA certification is complete.

Spokesperson from Air India confirmed that while the innovative privacy doors in business class remain non-operational until approved, other seat features are ready for use. This situation exemplifies the ongoing regulatory challenges affecting airlines worldwide, including Lufthansa's new Boeing 787-9.