Left Menu

Air India's New Dreamliner: Awaiting FAA Green Light

Air India faces limitations on its new Boeing 787-9 as it awaits FAA approval for sliding privacy doors in business class and 18 economy seats. The aircraft will start operations on the Mumbai-Frankfurt route from February 1. The scenario reflects broader industry challenges with regulatory approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:32 IST
Air India's New Dreamliner: Awaiting FAA Green Light
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India's new Boeing 787-9 aircraft will operate with certain restrictions due to pending approvals from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerning the sliding privacy doors in business class and 18 specific economy seats, according to industry sources.

The Dreamliner, the first custom-made aircraft to join Air India's fleet under Tata Group ownership since January 2022, is set for commercial flights between Mumbai and Frankfurt starting February 1. Out of its 296 seats, 18 economy class seats cannot be used until FAA certification is complete.

Spokesperson from Air India confirmed that while the innovative privacy doors in business class remain non-operational until approved, other seat features are ready for use. This situation exemplifies the ongoing regulatory challenges affecting airlines worldwide, including Lufthansa's new Boeing 787-9.

TRENDING

1
Ishan Kishan's Explosive Comeback: From Wilderness to Winning

Ishan Kishan's Explosive Comeback: From Wilderness to Winning

 India
2
Prince Harry say ''sacrifices'' of British soldiers in Afghanistan should be spoken of ''truthfully and with respect,'' reports AP.

Prince Harry say ''sacrifices'' of British soldiers in Afghanistan should be...

 Global
3
Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

 Global
4
Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026