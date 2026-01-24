Uttarakhand Transforms into Winter Wonderland: First Snowfall of the Year Hits High-Altitude Areas

Uttarakhand witnessed the year's first snowfall on Friday, blanketing high-altitude areas with snow while rain doused the plains, intensifying the cold wave throughout the state, officials reported.

Regions like Garhwal and Kumaon divisions, as well as popular destinations such as Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Mussoorie, experienced heavy snowfall, bringing joy to locals and tourists alike who shared snowy scenes on social media. However, the ongoing snowfall and rain have disrupted daily life, blocking roads and cutting power supply in several places.

Key routes have been closed, with officials urging caution and advising against unnecessary travel. Temperatures have plunged significantly, with notable drops in Dehradun and Mussoorie. Schools across several districts have been shut down due to the adverse weather conditions. An 'orange alert' signals further snowfall and rainfall, coupled with strong winds and potential hailstorms.