Volatility in Yen Sparks Speculation of Market Intervention

The yen experienced volatility with sudden spikes suggesting possible intervention by Japanese authorities. Traders remain vigilant as the currency approached 18-month lows. With fiscal fears rising, market anxieties deepen following a BOJ press conference. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar faces depreciation amid geopolitical tensions and international trade maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 00:14 IST
The yen became unpredictable on Friday, experiencing sudden spikes that led to speculation about potential intervention by Japanese authorities. This comes as the currency saw considerable volatility, with traders closely monitoring the situation amid the yen's weakness against the dollar.

Despite no direct state intervention, authorities reportedly conducted rate checks, hinting at their readiness to act if necessary. Market analysts point to bearish sentiment and fiscal concerns under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration, which has added pressure on the yen, affecting its standing in international markets.

Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar experienced its steepest weekly decline since June, fueled by geopolitical tensions and unpredictable trade policies. The decline in the dollar has sparked investors' worries, further complicating the global economic landscape.

