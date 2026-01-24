Left Menu

UK Outraged by Trump's NATO Troop Comments

US President Donald Trump's remarks belittling NATO troops' role in Afghanistan have sparked widespread outrage in the UK. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prince Harry condemned Trump's statements as disrespectful to the sacrifices of British soldiers. The controversy further strains trans-Atlantic relationships.

The United Kingdom has reacted with anger following remarks made by US President Donald Trump regarding NATO troops' involvement in Afghanistan. Trump suggested that troops from non-US NATO countries stayed away from front-line action, leading to fierce backlash across the UK.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized Trump's comments as "insulting" and "appalling," highlighting the sacrifices made by British troops. With 457 personnel lost and many left injured, Starmer emphasized the courage and commitment displayed by the UK forces.

The uproar adds to existing tensions in trans-Atlantic relations, further strained by Trump's recent positions on NATO and Greenland. Britain's figures, including Prince Harry, stressed the need for respect towards soldiers' sacrifices and criticized Trump's repeated dismissals of NATO commitments.

