Kosovo Election Scandal: Vote Tampering Uncovered

Over 100 individuals in Kosovo have been arrested for suspected vote tampering following the December 28 elections, in an investigation that prompted a full recount. This scandal, while not expected to alter the incumbent Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party victory, has nonetheless shaken public trust in the electoral process.

The allegations, focused on vote manipulation within party lists rather than between parties, have embarrassed the young nation amid its aspirations to join the European Union. The Democratic Party of Kosovo's Bedri Hamza voiced significant concern over these discrepancies. The Election Commission had already begun preliminary probes after irregularities appeared on video checks from vote-counting centers.

In the town of Prizren, Chief Prosecutor Petrit Kryeziu revealed that 109 suspects, including election commissioners, have been detained. They are accused of altering votes, with suggestions of bribery involving officials from all four major parties. This revelation underscores the systemic issues within Kosovo's voting infrastructure and its impact on public confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)