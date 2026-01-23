Left Menu

IndiGo's Historic Direct Route Links Mumbai to Athens

IndiGo launched direct flights connecting Mumbai to Athens, marking the first direct air route between India and Greece. Utilizing their new A321 XLR aircraft, the airline will also start flights from Delhi to Athens in January. IndiGo aims to expand its routes in Greece.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:40 IST
IndiGo's Historic Direct Route Links Mumbai to Athens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant expansion of its international network, IndiGo has initiated direct flights between Mumbai and Athens, a historic first for an Indian airline. The route is serviced by IndiGo's newly acquired A321 XLR aircraft.

According to a statement, IndiGo will extend this service to include direct flights between Delhi and Athens from January 24 next year, utilizing the same advanced aircraft. This move establishes a crucial air bridge between India and Greece.

Presently, IndiGo will operate flights thrice weekly for these routes, with future plans to enhance connectivity to various Greek destinations. The aircraft boasts 12 IndiGoStretch and 183 economy seats, potentially setting a new standard in comfort for long-haul Indian travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

 Global
2
Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

 Global
3
Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

 India
4
Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026