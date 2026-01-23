IndiGo's Historic Direct Route Links Mumbai to Athens
IndiGo launched direct flights connecting Mumbai to Athens, marking the first direct air route between India and Greece. Utilizing their new A321 XLR aircraft, the airline will also start flights from Delhi to Athens in January. IndiGo aims to expand its routes in Greece.
- Country:
- India
In a significant expansion of its international network, IndiGo has initiated direct flights between Mumbai and Athens, a historic first for an Indian airline. The route is serviced by IndiGo's newly acquired A321 XLR aircraft.
According to a statement, IndiGo will extend this service to include direct flights between Delhi and Athens from January 24 next year, utilizing the same advanced aircraft. This move establishes a crucial air bridge between India and Greece.
Presently, IndiGo will operate flights thrice weekly for these routes, with future plans to enhance connectivity to various Greek destinations. The aircraft boasts 12 IndiGoStretch and 183 economy seats, potentially setting a new standard in comfort for long-haul Indian travelers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IndiGo
- flights
- Mumbai
- Athens
- direct route
- A321 XLR
- connectivity
- India
- Greece
- aviation
ALSO READ
Centre Unveils ₹365 Crore Development Push in Tripura to Boost Connectivity, Power and Livelihoods
Amrit Bharat Express: Boosting Southern India’s Rail Connectivity
Modi's Kerala Visit: Development, Connectivity, and Grand Welcome
EIB Global Lends €150m to Upgrade Serbia’s Road Network and Boost Connectivity
Kerala's New Era: Development Projects and Enhanced Rail Connectivity Launched by PM Modi