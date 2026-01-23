IndiGo's Historic Direct Route Links Mumbai to Athens

In a significant expansion of its international network, IndiGo has initiated direct flights between Mumbai and Athens, a historic first for an Indian airline. The route is serviced by IndiGo's newly acquired A321 XLR aircraft.

According to a statement, IndiGo will extend this service to include direct flights between Delhi and Athens from January 24 next year, utilizing the same advanced aircraft. This move establishes a crucial air bridge between India and Greece.

Presently, IndiGo will operate flights thrice weekly for these routes, with future plans to enhance connectivity to various Greek destinations. The aircraft boasts 12 IndiGoStretch and 183 economy seats, potentially setting a new standard in comfort for long-haul Indian travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)