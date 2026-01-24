Pioneering Green Paves: ISM's Instant Pothole Filler and MLP Waste Solution

In a dramatic stride toward solving two of India's most pressing urban issues, Inventive Scientific Minds (ISM) LLP showcased its Instant Pothole Filler in a live demonstration on the bustling roads of Bengaluru. Designed for rapid deployment, this innovation aims to repair road damage within minutes, dramatically reducing traffic disturbances and enhancing safety for commuters.

The Instant Pothole Filler, engineered to endure heavy traffic and precarious weather, promises a notable advancement in urban infrastructure. Unlike conventional methods, which often necessitate prolonged road closures, ISM's solution fuses instantly with existing surfaces, offering a swift 'fill-and-go' approach. This method enables municipal agencies and contractors to quickly mend roads, curbing congestion and preventing minor issues from escalating into significant safety risks.

Beyond infrastructure, ISM tackles the environmental challenge of Multi-Layered Packaging (MLP) waste with a groundbreaking biochemical process. Leveraging proprietary technology, ISM separates the complex layers of MLP waste, reclaiming 95% of the plastic and aluminum components. This innovation not only mitigates landfill waste but also reintegrates valuable materials into the supply chain. Supported by major scientific bodies and leveraging deep expertise, ISM's mission to convert waste into resources marks a paradigm shift in solving urban and environmental hurdles.