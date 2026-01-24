Left Menu

Delhi's Charge Towards a Greener Future

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is advancing its plans to boost electric vehicle adoption by setting up charging stations for commercial vehicles, including buses and trucks, in Okhla, Narela, and Dwarka. This initiative, costing around Rs 11 crores, aims to transition the public transport fleet into e-buses to reduce air pollution.

In a strategic move to enhance electric vehicle infrastructure, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is embarking on a significant project to establish charging stations for commercial vehicles in Okhla, Narela, and Dwarka. The initiative, with an estimated cost of Rs 11 crores, seeks to facilitate the transition of buses and trucks to electric power.

The DTC plans to equip cluster bus depots in Dwarka Sector 22, Narela, and Okhla with these stations. Tenders have been issued to recruit contractors affiliated with government bodies like the CPWD and MES. The project includes installing 1,600 KVA compact substations to support 240 KW EV chargers, reflecting the Delhi government's commitment to a fully electric public transport fleet.

The charging stations will feature 240 KW DC chargers, interactive LCD touchscreens, and LED indicators. Equipped for heavy commercial vehicles, they promise precise power metering and robust user interfaces accessible via mobile apps and various payment methods. This development aligns with broader efforts to mitigate pollution and modernize the city's public transport system.

