Unity on Display: Rehearsing for Republic Day

The full dress rehearsal for Republic Day celebrations was held in Jammu, featuring police, NCC, school students, and cultural performances. Senior officials reviewed arrangements and logistics to ensure the success of the January 26 event, highlighting national unity and regional diversity.

The Jammu division was abuzz on Saturday as the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day celebrations took center stage, showcasing national unity and regional diversity.

With elaborate security arrangements in place, contingents from the police, NCC, school students, and cultural troupes participated in the event at district and sub-divisional levels.

Senior civil and police officers inspected the parade, ensuring smooth traffic, seating, public convenience, and security for the grand event on January 26.

