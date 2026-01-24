Unity on Display: Rehearsing for Republic Day

The Jammu division was abuzz on Saturday as the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day celebrations took center stage, showcasing national unity and regional diversity.

With elaborate security arrangements in place, contingents from the police, NCC, school students, and cultural troupes participated in the event at district and sub-divisional levels.

Senior civil and police officers inspected the parade, ensuring smooth traffic, seating, public convenience, and security for the grand event on January 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)