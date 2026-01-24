Copper Mine Labor Dispute Escalates Amid Strike In Chile
A labor dispute at Capstone Copper's Mantoverde mine in northern Chile has escalated as workers on strike deny company claims of occupying a desalination plant. The strike began after contract talks failed. Capstone remains firm in its stance, affecting global copper supply sensitivity.
The union at Capstone Copper's Mantoverde copper and gold mine in northern Chile has refuted the company's assertion that strikers occupied a desalination plant. The union accuses Capstone of using these claims as an excuse to stall negotiations.
Strikes began on January 2 following unsuccessful labor contract discussions. Despite mediation efforts, Capstone declined to negotiate unless union members ceased forceful actions, primarily disrupting plant access, though the union claims these actions have stopped.
Capstone maintains that current conditions aren't conducive to talks. This dispute unfolds against a backdrop of heightened market sensitivity to copper supply disruptions, with prices at all-time highs and strong demand projections for the future.
