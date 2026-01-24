Shakeel Ahmad Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Leadership

In a stinging critique of Rahul Gandhi's leadership, former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad lashed out at the Congress party's strategy on Saturday. Ahmad, a veteran politician and former union minister, labeled Gandhi as both cowardly and dictatorial, accusing him of sidelining senior leaders with public stature.

Shakeel Ahmad has a long-standing history with the Congress, having served as a three-time MLA and two-time MP from Bihar. His remarks, particularly that Gandhi is nurturing only sycophants, have sparked a fresh controversy and have been capitalized on by the BJP to attack Gandhi's leadership credentials.

While Ahmad's comments have stirred significant political discourse, he also criticized the Congress's voter roll strategies in Bihar, dismissing Gandhi's allegations of electoral manipulation. The BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla endorsed Ahmad's statements, calling Gandhi's leadership akin to the emergency era policies of Indira Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)