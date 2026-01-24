Shakeel Ahmad Labels Rahul Gandhi a 'Coward' and 'Insecure Leader'

Former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, branding him a 'coward' and an 'insecure leader'. Ahmad alleged that Gandhi only supports young leaders who are loyal to him, sidelining more experienced politicians with strong public support.

Once a union minister and senior Congress figure, Ahmad expressed his belief that Gandhi felt uncomfortable around senior leaders, preventing them from having any influence in the party. He accused Gandhi of possessing a 'dictatorial' mindset and being uninterested in converting the Congress into a truly democratic entity.

Ahmad's comments, which have been seized upon by the BJP, criticize Gandhi's leadership skills and alleged failures during elections. The BJP claims that Ahmad's remarks have exposed Gandhi's true nature, contrasting with his public image as a tolerant leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)