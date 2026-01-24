Left Menu

Karnataka Leaps Forward with Rs 13,070 Crore Investment Boost from Davos

Karnataka has secured Rs 13,070 crore in investment commitments from various sectors at the WEF meet in Davos, announced Industries Minister M B Patil. With interests spanning aerospace to renewable energy, the meet enhanced the state's global trade position and highlighted its industry-friendly environment.

The recent World Economic Forum (WEF) event in Davos has served as a pivotal moment for Karnataka, as the state achieved significant investment commitments totaling Rs 13,070 crore. This development was highlighted by Karnataka's Industries Minister M B Patil, who emphasized the diverse sectoral interests ranging from aerospace to digital infrastructure.

Over five action-packed days, Karnataka showcased its prowess in artificial intelligence, sustainable urban development, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), drawing substantial global attention. The event set the stage for fresh investment inflows and accelerated existing projects across the state, enhancing Karnataka's competitive edge in global trade.

Key commitments include the RP--Sanjiv Goenka Group's Rs 10,500 crore investment in renewable energy and Carlsberg Group's Rs 350 crore bottling plant project. Further, major players like Nokia, Schneider Electric, and Bharti Enterprises have shown keen interest in expanding operations, underpinning Karnataka's status as a booming hub for innovation and industry.

