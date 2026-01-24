Rozgar Mela: Powering Youth Employment for a Self-Reliant India
Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh emphasized the pivotal role of youth employment in India's self-reliance at the 18th Rozgar Mela. Held at Urja Auditorium, 61,000 young individuals received job appointments. Singh highlighted initiatives like Startup India and emphasized government support for startups and MSMEs as key to strong national foundations.
Patna | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:08 IST
- India
Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh highlighted the importance of youth employment during the 18th Rozgar Mela, underscoring its contribution to India's self-reliance and development.
At an event in Urja Auditorium, joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference, 61,000 young people received job offers, with 447 from Bihar alone.
Singh praised government initiatives like Startup India, which focus on creating employment and supporting startups, reiterating the government's commitment to empowering young citizens as the backbone of a resilient nation.
