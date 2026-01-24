Left Menu

Rozgar Mela: Powering Youth Employment for a Self-Reliant India

Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh emphasized the pivotal role of youth employment in India's self-reliance at the 18th Rozgar Mela. Held at Urja Auditorium, 61,000 young individuals received job appointments. Singh highlighted initiatives like Startup India and emphasized government support for startups and MSMEs as key to strong national foundations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:08 IST
Rozgar Mela: Powering Youth Employment for a Self-Reliant India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh highlighted the importance of youth employment during the 18th Rozgar Mela, underscoring its contribution to India's self-reliance and development.

At an event in Urja Auditorium, joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference, 61,000 young people received job offers, with 447 from Bihar alone.

Singh praised government initiatives like Startup India, which focus on creating employment and supporting startups, reiterating the government's commitment to empowering young citizens as the backbone of a resilient nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026