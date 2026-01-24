Rozgar Mela: Powering Youth Employment for a Self-Reliant India

Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh highlighted the importance of youth employment during the 18th Rozgar Mela, underscoring its contribution to India's self-reliance and development.

At an event in Urja Auditorium, joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference, 61,000 young people received job offers, with 447 from Bihar alone.

Singh praised government initiatives like Startup India, which focus on creating employment and supporting startups, reiterating the government's commitment to empowering young citizens as the backbone of a resilient nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)