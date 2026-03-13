'Iva Nammava Iva Nammava': Karnataka's Game-Changer Against Honour Crimes
The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the 'Iva Nammava Iva Nammava' Bill targeting honour killings and social violence. The legislation is named after Basaveshwara's verse promoting equality. Additionally, a new advertisement policy was approved and a proposed sports village was partially sanctioned, while education policy discussions were deferred.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Cabinet has given its nod to the 'Iva Nammava Iva Nammava' Bill, a groundbreaking piece of legislation aimed at combating honour killings and violence rooted in societal customs.
Named after a verse by the 12th-century poet Basaveshwara, the bill aims to prevent violence motivated by marriage objections. It stipulates a minimum five-year prison sentence for offenders. Originally called the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026, it was reworked to enhance its provisions.
In other decisions, the cabinet approved the Karnataka Advertisement Policy, 2026, and discussed but deferred action on the State Education Policy. Meanwhile, approval was granted for an international cricket stadium in Anekal, though the broader sports village project remained undecided.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zendaya Stuns in Vintage Cachè Dress Amid Marriage Speculation with Tom Holland
Controversy in Kerala: Monalisa Bhonsle's Interfaith Marriage Sparks Debate
Love Triumphs: Monalisa Bhonsle's Bold Marriage in Kerala Sparks Conversation
Accused who was under influence of alcohol attempted to fire at Farooq Abdullah when he was leaving marriage hall in Jammu: Officials.
New Legislation Aims to Tackle Career Stagnation in India's Paramilitary Forces