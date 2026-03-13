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'Iva Nammava Iva Nammava': Karnataka's Game-Changer Against Honour Crimes

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the 'Iva Nammava Iva Nammava' Bill targeting honour killings and social violence. The legislation is named after Basaveshwara's verse promoting equality. Additionally, a new advertisement policy was approved and a proposed sports village was partially sanctioned, while education policy discussions were deferred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 09:37 IST
'Iva Nammava Iva Nammava': Karnataka's Game-Changer Against Honour Crimes
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Cabinet has given its nod to the 'Iva Nammava Iva Nammava' Bill, a groundbreaking piece of legislation aimed at combating honour killings and violence rooted in societal customs.

Named after a verse by the 12th-century poet Basaveshwara, the bill aims to prevent violence motivated by marriage objections. It stipulates a minimum five-year prison sentence for offenders. Originally called the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026, it was reworked to enhance its provisions.

In other decisions, the cabinet approved the Karnataka Advertisement Policy, 2026, and discussed but deferred action on the State Education Policy. Meanwhile, approval was granted for an international cricket stadium in Anekal, though the broader sports village project remained undecided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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