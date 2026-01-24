Left Menu

Vizhinjam Port's Rise: Adani's Rs 30,000 Crore Pledge

Karan Adani, Managing Director of APSEZ, announced an investment of Rs 30,000 crore to enhance Vizhinjam port. The project aims to boost port capacity significantly by 2029, underlining Kerala's pivotal role in the maritime sector, aided by political leaders like Oommen Chandy and Pinarayi Vijayan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:10 IST
Karan Adani
  • Country:
  • India

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), declared a substantial Rs 30,000 crore investment to develop Vizhinjam port.

The port's capacity is set to expand from 1 million TEUs to 5.7 million TEUs by 2029. This marks the largest such investment in Kerala's history, poised to transform Vizhinjam into a leading transshipment port in the Indian subcontinent.

Adani attributed the project's success to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's leadership and the continued support of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasizing the role of political clarity and commitment in large infrastructural projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

