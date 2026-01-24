Left Menu

Cyber Conmen Caught: Delhi Fraud Scheme Busted

Three individuals were arrested for duping a 55-year-old man in northeast Delhi out of over Rs 12.5 lakh through an alleged online investment scam. The police arrested Bhupesh and his associates, Ashish Chauhan and Ajay Sharma. Part of the stolen funds were recovered, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals have been apprehended for allegedly orchestrating an online investment fraud that swindled a 55-year-old man in northeast Delhi of over Rs 12.5 lakh, according to police reports.

The arrest follows a complaint made by Gaurav Sharma on October 16, 2025, claiming he was misled by the promise of a lucrative investment, only to find himself defrauded by unknown conspirators.

One suspect, Bhupesh from Rewari, Haryana, confessed to his role after being taken into custody. Following his confession, police arrested his accomplices, Ashish Chauhan and Ajay Sharma. Financial investigations have enabled police to recover Rs 4.5 lakh, while efforts continue to trace other gang members and the rest of the funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

