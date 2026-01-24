Cyber Conmen Caught: Delhi Fraud Scheme Busted

Three individuals have been apprehended for allegedly orchestrating an online investment fraud that swindled a 55-year-old man in northeast Delhi of over Rs 12.5 lakh, according to police reports.

The arrest follows a complaint made by Gaurav Sharma on October 16, 2025, claiming he was misled by the promise of a lucrative investment, only to find himself defrauded by unknown conspirators.

One suspect, Bhupesh from Rewari, Haryana, confessed to his role after being taken into custody. Following his confession, police arrested his accomplices, Ashish Chauhan and Ajay Sharma. Financial investigations have enabled police to recover Rs 4.5 lakh, while efforts continue to trace other gang members and the rest of the funds.

