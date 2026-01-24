Left Menu

Political Leaders Unite Over Litti Chokha Feast in Bihar

Prominent political figures, including Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, attended Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's 'litti chokha' party in Patna. The event, held at Manjhi's residence, showcased a traditional meal popular in Bihar, bringing together leaders from various parties.

In a display of culinary and political camaraderie, prominent leaders gathered at Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's official residence for a 'litti chokha' party in Patna. Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were among the distinguished guests.

The event took place at Manjhi's bungalow on Strand Road, attracting Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Minister Vijay Kumar Chouhary, and several MPs and MLAs from NDA and other parties. Manjhi's son, Minister Santosh Kumar Suman, personally welcomed attendees.

According to Manjhi, the 'litti chokha' feast, a cherished tradition in Bihar, has been held for years. The event featured litti, a popular dish made from wheat, sattu, herbs, and spices, cooked over a traditional cow dung stove and topped with desi ghee. Many NDA leaders are anticipated to join the gathering.

