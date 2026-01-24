Left Menu

Emotional Victory: Sourav Kothari's Inspiring Triumph at National Billiards Championships

Sourav Kothari retained his senior men's billiards title at the National Championships with a 4-0 victory over S Shrikrishna, dedicating the win to his late father. Despite his grief, Sourav delivered a masterclass performance. Meanwhile, Aarav Sancheti won his third sub-junior boys’ snooker title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahadurgarh | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:59 IST
In an extraordinary display of resilience, Sourav Kothari triumphed at the National Championships by clinching the senior men's billiards title with a 4-0 win against S Shrikrishna on Saturday. This emotional victory was dedicated to his late father, Manoj Kothari, marking a significant achievement in Sourav's career.

Amidst his emotional turmoil, Sourav's performance was remarkable throughout the final. Despite facing brief nervousness, his composed and skillful play dominated the match. Shrikrishna, unable to find his form, handed over crucial chances, which Sourav capitalized on effectively.

In other notable performances, young talent Aarav Sancheti continued his winning streak by securing the sub-junior boys' snooker title. The 15-year-old from Pune aims to further his success by pursuing the junior billiards crown in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

