Vizhinjam Seaport: Kerala's New Jewel in Global Maritime Trade

Kerala's Vizhinjam Seaport is set to become an international maritime hub with phase two development. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlights its achievements, including handling 1.32 million containers in its first year. The port will boost Kerala's logistics, tourism, and gender inclusivity by appointing women as crane operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:35 IST
Vizhinjam Seaport in Kerala is on the brink of transforming into an international transshipment hub, following the completion of its second phase of development. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently inaugurated this significant milestone, asserting that the port signifies Kerala's progression in the global maritime trade sphere.

Vijayan emphasized the port's rapid growth, boasting of handling 1.32 million containers alongside 615 ships in its inaugural year alone, with future developments aimed at accommodating next-gen container ships. The port's expansion promises to contribute significantly to Kerala's economy, logistics, and tourism sectors.

In a notable step towards gender inclusivity, Vizhinjam Seaport has hired women automated crane operators for the first time in the country. This initiative, alongside the port's upcoming role as an immigration checkpoint, will further enhance its status on international shipping routes and attract luxury cruise ships, boosting Kerala's tourism industry.

