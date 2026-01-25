Left Menu

Paving the Road Ahead: Skoda Volkswagen India's Vision for Automotive Growth

Piyush Arora, MD and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, emphasizes the critical role of policy continuity, infrastructure growth, and a strong EV ecosystem in maintaining momentum in India's automotive sector. Customs reforms and bilateral trade agreements are also pivotal to supporting global integration and market expansion.

Policy continuity and infrastructure growth remain critical in fostering momentum in India's automotive sector, as expressed by Piyush Arora, MD and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India. Speaking to PTI, Arora highlighted the importance of nurturing a robust electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the forthcoming Union Budget.

He also emphasized customs reforms and the significance of bilateral trade agreements, which could integrate global markets and accelerate technology access. Arora further noted that GST reforms have previously revived the domestic passenger vehicle industry, signaling growth potential if electric vehicle duties are also reassessed.

Arora shed light on localization strategies that emphasize developing India-specific products and exporting them globally. Despite a focus on the local market, Skoda Volkswagen remains driven by electrification, aiming to overcome existing challenges like price parity, charging infrastructure, and range anxiety to boost EV adoption in India.

