Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Mother and Daughter
A woman and her young daughter were fatally struck by a train while crossing the tracks at Sirathu railway station. The incident occurred as they were heading to Kanpur for a family event. Railway authorities quickly arrived, identified the victims, and facilitated the post-mortem process.
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded at Sirathu railway station when a mother and her young daughter lost their lives after being hit by a train. According to police reports, the tragic event occurred as they attempted to cross the tracks to attend a family gathering in Kanpur.
The victims, identified as 32-year-old Bano and her six-year-old daughter Hamira, were struck around 8 am by the Prayagraj-Kanpur express train on the busy Delhi-Howrah line. Their sudden demise has cast a pall of grief over their home village of Gauspur Navanwa.
Prashant Mishra, in-charge of the Railway Protection Force outpost at Bharwari, confirmed that the bodies were identified and all necessary legal formalities were completed before being sent for post-mortem. The RPF has notified the family about the tragic loss.
