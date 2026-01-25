Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Mother and Daughter

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded at Sirathu railway station when a mother and her young daughter lost their lives after being hit by a train. According to police reports, the tragic event occurred as they attempted to cross the tracks to attend a family gathering in Kanpur.

The victims, identified as 32-year-old Bano and her six-year-old daughter Hamira, were struck around 8 am by the Prayagraj-Kanpur express train on the busy Delhi-Howrah line. Their sudden demise has cast a pall of grief over their home village of Gauspur Navanwa.

Prashant Mishra, in-charge of the Railway Protection Force outpost at Bharwari, confirmed that the bodies were identified and all necessary legal formalities were completed before being sent for post-mortem. The RPF has notified the family about the tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)