Manipur's Call for Census Deferment Amid Crisis

In a significant political move, Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh has pressed for the Manipur Assembly to postpone the impending census. Highlighting the turbulent state of the region, he emphasized that proceeding without resolving critical issues like the resettlement of displaced families and verification of immigrants would skew the demographic data.

Addressing the assembly, Singh underscored the logistical challenges of conducting an accurate census when many citizens remain displaced from their homes. With over 260 casualties and thousands rendered homeless amid ethnic clashes since May 2023, he questioned how housing counts could be accurately completed in the current environment.

Singh proposed that the assembly adopt a resolution to defer the census or decide postponement through cabinet decision, with Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh noting that the census will follow only after electoral roll revisions and house listings conclude. This delay aims to ensure a true reflection of Manipur's population dynamics post-crisis.

