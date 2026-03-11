Jet Fuel Price Surge Shakes Global Aviation
The aviation industry faces turmoil as jet fuel prices soar due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Airlines worldwide are raising fares and adjusting financial forecasts. Jet fuel costs have jumped significantly, impacting various airlines differently, from price hikes to temporary suspensions of financial predictions.
Updated: 11-03-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:01 IST
The aviation industry is grappling with an unexpected surge in jet fuel prices, a consequence of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
With fuel prices now between $150 and $200 per barrel, up from $85 to $90, airlines are revising ticket prices and financial forecasts. Fuel expenses often comprise up to a quarter of operational costs.
Diverse responses from airlines include fare hikes, capacity adjustments, and some choosing to hedge against further volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
