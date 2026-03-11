Debate Heats Up Over Goa Coastal Zone Management Plan

The Goa government is set to make a crucial decision regarding the depiction of port limits within village areas as part of the 2019 Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP). This move comes in response to public objections and concerns raised by opposition MLAs during a session in the state's legislative assembly.

The apprehension is that incorporating these port limits could lead to stretches of rivers and riverbanks being categorized under port jurisdiction, which may affect customary rights and access to waterways for local communities and fishermen. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that the draft CZMP has been circulated for inter-departmental consultation but has yet to be released for public scrutiny.

In contrast to the previous CZMP of 2011, the new plan stipulates that the No Development Zone rule will exclude areas within the notified port limits. Sawant reassured that the state government will make an informed decision post-public consultation, considering feedback from varied stakeholders and the community at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)