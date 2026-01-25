Left Menu

India and EU Finalize Landmark Trade Agreement After 18 Years of Negotiations

India and the European Union (EU) have finalized a free trade agreement (FTA) aiming to strengthen economic ties and counteract global trade disruptions. Announced during the India-EU Summit, the deal seeks to eliminate import duties on a significant portion of traded goods and enhance market access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:19 IST
India and EU Finalize Landmark Trade Agreement After 18 Years of Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move toward strengthening bilateral economic ties, India and the European Union (EU) have finalized a landmark free trade agreement (FTA). Set to be announced on January 27 at the India-EU Summit, this pact concludes 18 years of negotiations, reflecting significant progress in international trade relations.

This agreement—dubbed by India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal as the "mother of all deals"—aims to enhance trade by eliminating or reducing import duties on over 90% of goods exchanged between the two regions. Sensitive sectors like agriculture are excluded, while zero-duty access is expected for numerous labor-intensive Indian industries, and the EU seeks greater access for its automotive and high-tech exports.

The EU, a major global trading player with GDP around USD 20 trillion, significantly invested in India's markets. The completion of this FTA promises to diversify export routes and diminish reliance on China, fostering economic growth amid broader trade disruptions caused by tariffs from other global players like the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026